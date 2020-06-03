Bulgaria’s government grants 15 mln. leva for building new schools and kindergartens in the capital city of Sofia. That was announced by the Prime Minister Boyko Borissov at the Council of Ministers’ meeting on Wednesday.

A total of 3,1 mln. leva from the state budget will be given for reconstruction of several monasteries and churches across the country.

Rila Monastery will receive 600,000 leva for reconstruction and 1,3 mln. leva for constructing a new treatment plant.

Bachkovo and Troyan Monasteries will be granted 200,000 leva each, and the church in the Christian center Krastova Gora (Cross Forest) will be given 300,000 leva.

Half a million leva will be given to the Sofia Seminary of Saint John of Rila.