The employers will be able to apply for the newly implemented protective measure to cover salaries - 60/40, until September. That was announced by the Prime Minister Boyko Borissov at a special Council of Ministers’ meeting on Monday.

Labour and Social Policy Ministrer Denitsa Sacheva said that up to now 15,371 employers have applied for the measure. There have given money for over 260,000 employees.

“We will help to all the businesses that need to be restarted”, Borissov said.

“For the bus transport the measure will be 80/20”, Sacheva added.

There will be one more measure for helping the unemployed people. It will be financed with a total of 160 mln. leva under the Operational Programme "Human resources development".