Turkey has reopened traffic to foreign citizens travelling in cars, vans and buses. Outbound freight traffic from Bulgaria at "Lesovo" border checkpoint is heavy, and normal at "Kapitan Andreevo".

As of 15 June, 2020, at the border with Greece, citizens of EU countries are subject to a 7-day quarantine upon entry into the country at an address indicated by them. At "Kulata" border checkpoint traffic is heavy.

Bulgaria’s Border Police will check drivers for unpaid fines

At Zlatograd border checkpoint traffic has been suspended. At the border checkpoints with Serbia traffic is normal and unrestricted. North Macedonia is not allowing entry into its territory of foreign citizens travelling with cars, vans or buses.

Exiting the country towards Bulgaria can only take place at "Gyueshevo" border crossing.