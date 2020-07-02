The maximum amount must not exceed EUR 7 000 per farmer

The European agricultural fund for rural development (EAFRD) will support Bulgarian farmers with a special new measure amidst the COVID-19 crisis. The parliament adopted at first reading the amendments to the Farmers' Support Act.

The aid will be a single payment. The maximum amount must not exceed EUR 7 000 per farmer and EUR 50 000 per small or medium-sized enterprise. 

Bulgaria's Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry will quickly prepare the regulations for applying the measure so that its implementation starts as soon as possible.

 

