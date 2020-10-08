18-годишната Лайла получи покана за Парижката седмица на модата
Дъщерята на супермодела Кейт Мос - 18-годишната Лайла Мос, за първи път се качи на модния подиум.
Момичето започна кариерата си на модел със снимки в списания и реклами и накрая получи покана за Парижката седмица на модата, предаде БГНЕС. Лейла представи 2 модела на модна къща „Miu Miu“. Мос откри и закри шоуто. Публиката отбеляза професионализма на модела и нейната увереност на подиума. Шоуто се проведе в необичаен онлайн формат поради пандемията от коронавируса.
При първата си поява Лейла демонстрира блестяща къса пола в жълто-оранжев оттенък, розов топ и сребърни сандали. Второто облекло беше мини-рокля в кукленско синьо.
На страницата си в Instagram Мос благодари на зрителите за техните топли приветствия, публикувайки снимки и кратко видео от дефилето и надпис отдолу: „Благодаря ви, че ми позволихте да направя дебют на мечтата си в шоуто“.
