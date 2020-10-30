Bulgaria' Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that there have been no reports on Bulgarian citizens injured in the earthquake, which hit the region of Izmir, Turkey, and the Greek island of Samos earlier today.

According to official information, four people have been killed and 120 injured in Turkey. There are also reports of damaged buildings and people buried under ruins. The Bulgarian diplomatic and consular missions in Turkey have not received any signals from injured Bulgarian citizens. Contact has been established with local authorities and Bulgarian expatriate associations in Izmir.

In Greece, the earthquake has damaged buildings and houses on the island of Samos. Two students, aged 15 and 17. have died, when a wall collapsed, 8 people have been injured, without danger to their lives, Greek media have reported.

According to the Bulgarian embassy in Athens, Samos Airport has been closed.