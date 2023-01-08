The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 1,293,216, after 1,126 tests identified 74 new infections on Saturday, 63.5% of which were of unvaccinated persons, according to data posted on https://coronavirus.bg/. The test positivity rate now stands at 6.5%.

Sofia City Region tops the list of new cases with 27 positive tests, followed by Burgas Region with 13 and Varna Region with 8.

The active cases are 4,048. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 401, including 40 in intensive care. Of the 16 new hospital admissions, 81.3% were not vaccinated.

No recoveries and no fatalities were reported over the last 24 hours.

With eight new inoculations in the last 24 hours, 4,603,854 vaccine doses have been administered so far, 2,074,968 people are fully vaccinated, and 939,936 have received a booster jab (including 67,367 with an adapted vaccine).