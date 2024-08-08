Снимка: iStock
Изключително критична е ситуацията до град Ретимно
Критична е ситуацията с пожарите в Гърция. Евакуират туристи на остров Крит.
Firefighters Battle Wildfire Flare-ups On A Greek Island: Firefighters on the southern Greek island of Crete battled wildfire flare-ups Thursday that forced the evacuation of additional villages in remote mountainous areas, officials said. The fire,… https://t.co/ftXAZaZ47E pic.twitter.com/9OOdenaaha— Independent Nigeria (@IndependentNGR) August 8, 2024
Изключително критична е ситуацията до град Ретимно на острова. Там силен и променлив вятър разпалва нови огнища. Вече са евакуирани с автобуси жителите и туристите от шест села.
Quiet morning here in Crete before the wind came back! pic.twitter.com/1WcQBWyZwX— Johanna König (@content1plation) August 8, 2024
Районът до пожара е популярен с малките семейни хотели за туристи от цял свят.
Wildfires are destroying Crete, Greece, because of a heatwave and strong winds. This is making it hard for firefighters to control the fireshttps://t.co/gXOo0K0310 pic.twitter.com/qnruhVfHtV— FRONTLINE NEWS (@savita_j4693) August 8, 2024
Не достигат пожарникарите, които прехвърлиха от съседни острови. Изпращат се екипи и от Атина.
Φωτιά στο Ρέθυμνο: Μαίνεται ανεξέλεγκτη - Εκκενώθηκαν έξι οικισμοί https://t.co/rnpJcRQhzV 👈 κλικ εδώ #newshubgr #crete #ellada #ειδήσεις #Ελλάδα pic.twitter.com/jZuAXljgA6— newshub.gr (@NewshubG) August 8, 2024
С мащабни сили се действа и по въздух - 13 самолета и 9 хеликоптера.
Resurgence of Large Fire in Crete – Hundreds of Firefghters Operating https://t.co/PMngxMTOzI #ρεθυμνο #Rethymnon #Crete #wildfires #πυρκαγιά #tovimacom— tovima.com (@tovimacom) August 8, 2024
So sad to have to tell you, that this wide brown-red stripe is smoke of a wildfire coming from Rethymnon in the south of Crete. Two unforgettable weeks coming to an end on Saturday, and now happens this. So sorry for the people who live in this area! pic.twitter.com/V58Bdc3yFF— Johanna König (@content1plation) August 8, 2024
По спешност, на Крит пристига министърът по борба с климатичните кризи. "Ако вятърът не стихне, пожарът ще се разрасне", казаха огнеборците.