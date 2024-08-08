Изключително критична е ситуацията до град Ретимно

Критична е ситуацията с пожарите в Гърция. Евакуират туристи на остров Крит. 

Изключително критична е ситуацията до град Ретимно на острова. Там силен и променлив вятър разпалва нови огнища. Вече са евакуирани с автобуси жителите и туристите от шест села.

Районът до пожара е популярен с малките семейни хотели за туристи от цял свят.

Не достигат пожарникарите, които прехвърлиха от съседни острови. Изпращат се екипи и от Атина.

С мащабни сили се действа и по въздух - 13 самолета и 9 хеликоптера.

По спешност, на Крит пристига министърът по борба с климатичните кризи. "Ако вятърът не стихне, пожарът ще се разрасне", казаха огнеборците. 

Източник: БНР