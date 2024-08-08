Критична е ситуацията с пожарите в Гърция. Евакуират туристи на остров Крит.

Firefighters Battle Wildfire Flare-ups On A Greek Island: Firefighters on the southern Greek island of Crete battled wildfire flare-ups Thursday that forced the evacuation of additional villages in remote mountainous areas, officials said. The fire,… https://t.co/ftXAZaZ47E pic.twitter.com/9OOdenaaha

Изключително критична е ситуацията до град Ретимно на острова. Там силен и променлив вятър разпалва нови огнища. Вече са евакуирани с автобуси жителите и туристите от шест села.

Районът до пожара е популярен с малките семейни хотели за туристи от цял свят.

Wildfires are destroying Crete, Greece, because of a heatwave and strong winds. This is making it hard for firefighters to control the fires https://t.co/gXOo0K0310 pic.twitter.com/qnruhVfHtV

Не достигат пожарникарите, които прехвърлиха от съседни острови. Изпращат се екипи и от Атина.

С мащабни сили се действа и по въздух - 13 самолета и 9 хеликоптера.

So sad to have to tell you, that this wide brown-red stripe is smoke of a wildfire coming from Rethymnon in the south of Crete. Two unforgettable weeks coming to an end on Saturday, and now happens this. So sorry for the people who live in this area! pic.twitter.com/V58Bdc3yFF