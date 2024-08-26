Prime Minister-designate Dimitar Glavchev presented to President Rumen Radev his proposal for composition and lineup of a caretaker cabinet. Minister of the Interior in the “Glavchev 2” cabinet will be Atanas Ilkov. Radev expressed gratitude to Glavchev for choosing to change his proposal for interior minister. The President said he will sign the documents for the cabinet and will approve October 27th as a vote date.

Radev mandated Glavchev on August 22. The current head of the caretaker cabinet had to form a new caretaker government. The president said its top priority should be to combat vote buying. If the mandate is fulfilled successfully, Bulgarians will vote on October 27, the President said.

In his previous capacity as Bulgarian National Audit Office (BNAO) President, Glavchev was among six senior office holders among whom Radev had to pick a potential caretaker PM. He was the only one who publicly declared his readiness to accept this position after BNAO Vice President Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva was designated to form a cabinet but the President rejected her proposal on August 19 after she refused to replace Kalin Stoyanov as her interior minister nominee.