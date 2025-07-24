Bulgaria’s National Assembly has passed, at second reading, amendments to the Road Traffic Act. Municipal cameras and those from the national toll system will now be used to detect speeding violations. The changes allow for the introduction of average speed monitoring and control. To control traffic, the police will now be allowed to use unmarked vehicles.

Drivers of motor vehicles who exceed the speed limit in urban areas by more than 40 km/h will be fined 600 BGN (EUR 306,7) and will be banned from driving for 2 months. The same penalty applies to a driver who exceeds the speed limit outside urban areas by more than 50 km/h or exceeds the average speed limit for a monitored road segment.

Electric scooters must now be registered, used only during daylight hours and have mandatory third-party liability insurance. Riders of electric scooters are also required to wear helmets.

