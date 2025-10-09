Starting today, a new section of “Trakia” motorway is subject to restrictions due to repair works. A complete replacement of the asphalt pavement in the Stara Zagora region is underway. The repairs are being carried out between kilometers 208 and 218, with traffic flowing in both directions on the lane from Burgas to Sofia. In case of heavy traffic and to increase safety, reversible traffic will be introduced. .

With this section, there are now a total of four closed sections on the highway – in Sofia (24-33 km), Pazardzhik (90-98 km), Stara Zagora (208-218 km) and in the Sliven area (262-273 km).

Detours have been set up. During the repairs, the cloverleaf interchange near Stara Zagora will not be in use. Traffic coming from Sofia will be redirected along it – at 184 km or along road II-66 to Stara Zagora. "Those coming from Haskovo and Stara Zagora in the direction of Burgas can use road I-5 Stara Zagora-Kazanlak and I-6 Kazanlak-Burgas," said Eng. Donev. He assured that work on the section of the motorway will continue daily, with the estimated date for the opening of the renovated section being October 31.

Редактор: Калина Петкова