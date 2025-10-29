I have submitted an application to resign from the position of President of the National Assembly, Nataliya Kiselova announced after opening the plenary session on October 29.

"Today I am resigning and in this way I am showing how one should act with a sense of duty and responsibility towards parliamentary practice in the conditions of joint governance," Kiselova said.

She pointed out that the parliamentary rules of procedure have provided for how to act in such cases and the Deputy Speaker from the largest parliamentary group leads the MPs until the election of a new President of the National Assembly. "It was an honor for me," Kiselova said and was sent off with applause.

Raya Nazaryan, nominated by the GERB-SDS parliamentary group, was elected President of the 51st National Assembly. She received the support of 129 MPs, 77 were against, and 14 abstained.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева