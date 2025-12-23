Heavy traffic is expected on Bulgaria’s main roads ahead of the Christmas holidays, with around 100,000 vehicles forecast to leave Sofia in the coming days, the Road Infrastructure Agency said.

The highest traffic volumes are expected on the Trakia motorway, followed by the Hemus, Struma and Europa motorways.

The agency urged drivers to be cautious, to comply with traffic rules, and ensure their vehicles are properly prepared for winter conditions.

The Interior Ministry said it would step up road checks in the holiday period, including intensified controls for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева