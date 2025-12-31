"Bulgaria is joining the eurozone – one of the European Union's greatest achievements. This important moment reflects years of hard work and dedication, overcoming challenges. The euro will bring benefits to the Bulgarian people by facilitating payments and travel. It will provide new opportunities for Bulgarian businesses, allowing them to better take advantage of the benefits of our single market. It will further strengthen Bulgaria's voice in Europe. This step is good for Bulgaria and strengthens Europe as a whole. It makes our economy more sustainable and competitive on a global scale. Congratulations, Bulgaria! You can be proud of what you have achieved." With these words, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed Bulgaria hours before the official adoption of the single currency.

December 31, 2025

"Congratulations to Bulgaria on adopting the euro as its’ currency! This marks the culmination of a long and demanding process and the beginning of a new chapter full of opportunities for Bulgaria and its’ people. The euro has always been much more than a currency. It brings Bulgaria even closer to the heart of Europe and sends a clear signal to the world that our strength lies in our unity. This is truly a historic moment for Bulgaria, the euro area, and the European Union as a whole," said Valdis Dombrovskis, Commissioner for Economy and Productivity.

The official statement from the European Commission states that our accession to the eurozone is the result of Bulgaria's intensive preparation and efforts to meet all the necessary requirements. The text also states: "The euro will bring practical benefits to Bulgarian citizens and businesses. It will facilitate travel and life abroad, increase market transparency and competitiveness, and facilitate trade. Euro banknotes and coins will become a tangible symbol for all Bulgarians of the freedom, convenience, and opportunities that the EU offers its citizens."

The European Commission strongly supported Bulgaria on its path to the euro. With Bulgaria's accession, 21 EU Member States and over 357 million citizens will share the Union's single currency. Public support for the euro in the EU and the euro area remains very strong, with the majority of citizens believing that the euro is good for the EU as a whole and for their own country, as shown by the latest Eurobarometer survey," the EC added.

