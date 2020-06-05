Bulgaria’s Parliament passed on first reading legal provisions for the creation of a state oil company and state-run gas stations. At a meeting on Friday 143 out of 148 MPs voted in favour of the amendments.

The proposal was made by the Ministry of Finance last month. The objective of the measure is to guarantee competition on the fuel market with the lowest price for consumers.

The state oil company will build petrol stations countrywide in the cities and on the main roads next year.

The proposal is the state oil company to be supervised by the minister of economy.