Three leading companies are joining forces to participate in the public tender for a contractor of Bulgaria’s second nuclear power plant – Belene. Those are Rosatom, Framatome SAS (France), and GE Steam Power, Minister of energy Temenuzhka Petkova announced on Thursday.

"The united efforts of these candidates is a clear sign that the procedure will be very competitive and that they believe in this project, as well as in the Bulgarian government,” Petkova commented. She added that Prime Minister Boyko Borissov played a key role in this unification.

Within the agreements between the three companies it is cleared that if Rosatom is selected for a strategic investor in the project, General Electric will provide the turbogenerator installation and Framatome SAS - the automated process control systems.