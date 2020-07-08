“We have to protect ourselves and keep on working. It is not right to have lockdown again. We believe that we are a developed democracy,” Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said at the meeting of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

"Countries that are much more developed than Bulgaria have no solution in the current situation with the coronavirus. The United States is leaving the World Health Organization. Belgrade has implemented measures and you can see how people react to them," Borissov added.

He thinks that the deepest economic crisis will occur next year.