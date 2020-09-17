President Rumen Radev will impose veto on the amendments of the Electoral code, he said on Thursday.

"Manipulation of the elections and redistribution of portions in power are behind the changes in the Electoral Code", he explained after attending the festive liturgy on the occasion of Sofia Day.

"This is an attempt to preserve the possibility of manipulating the elections, and there are also economic dimensions, because the decision of the MPs means that the financing of the voting machines is rendered meaningless," the head of state commented.