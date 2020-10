This is 14-year-old Jackson Oswalt, pictured with the nuclear reactor he built himself at the age of 12. His unusual hobby started couple of years ago, when Oswalt came across a story about Taylor Wilson, a 14-year-old who built his own nuclear fusion reactor in his garage in Reno, Nevada, in 2008, making him the youngest person to ever achieve nuclear fusion. Wilson remained the youngest person to achieve fusion until January 2018, when Oswalt did it at age 12. Oswalt’s results were verified by members of a forum called Fusor.net that included physicists and hobbyists alike, making him the youngest person to ever build a working nuclear fusion reactor. We interviewed Oswalt about his incredible achievement: read at the link in our bio.

