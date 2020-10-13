Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev referred the decision of this country’s National Assembly to establish an interim Parliamentary committee to consider the new Constitution draft to the Constitutional Court.

A Grand National Assembly is the only institution authorized to adopt new Constitution and the current National Assembly only has the right to discuss whether a Grand National Assembly should be summoned under this draft, the motifs of Bulgaria’s head of state read.

The decision adopted by Bulgaria’s Parliament on October 2 exceeds the constitutional competence of the current National Assembly and infringes the principle of rule of law, President Radev points out.