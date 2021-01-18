77 is the number of newly registered COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria out of 1,194 tests performed over the past 24 hours, Single Coronavirus Information Portal data show. 3,485 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospital, of them 341 in intensive care.

9 people have died over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 8,483. The number of daily recoveries is 396, which brings the number of recoveries since the start of the pandemic in the country to 156,722.

211,813 is the number of COVID-19 cases confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of active cases is 46,608.

18,453 have so far been vaccinated in the country, 121 – in the past 24 hours.