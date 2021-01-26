The emergency epidemic situation in Bulgaria has been extended until April 30. The cabinet has approved the decision, and Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has ordered the health minister to draw up clearly set deadlines for the gradual easing of restrictive measures.

Regarding the work of restaurants and bars, the Prime Minister has asked the Minister of Health to meet with representatives of the sector and discuss possible scenarios for their reopening.



The government has provided 1 billion euros from the start of the pandemic until January 2021 to preserve jobs and help businesses in Bulgaria. These financial support measures have saved 300,000 jobs. This prevents the risk of a two-fold rise of unemployment in the country.