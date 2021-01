827 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 15,656 tests were made. Positive samples are 5.3%.

36 more infected people died and 868 recovered.

2,324 people were vaccinated bringing the total number of those immunized against COVID-19 to 29,122.

2,818 patients with coronavirus infection are being treated in hospitals across the country, 281 of them - in intensive care units.