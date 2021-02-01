17,000 more doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 arrived in Bulgaria Monday morning.

"Another 260,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are expected later this month. We are waiting for information and a short description of the product," Bogdan Kirilov, chairman of the Bulgarian Medicines Agency, said.

Delivery of the Moderna vaccines is expected to be delayed. Withindays Bulgaria will receive 6,000 instead of 8,000 doses. The delay will be compensated by the end of the month, BTA reported.

