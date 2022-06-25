No increase in the prices of bread, sugar or oil is expected. There are enough quantities, there is no risk of a food crisis, and people should not overstock provisions, said Deputy Minister of Economy and Industry Dimitar Margaritov for NOVA.

"Regarding the measures for bread, the branch organizations themselves have declared that as soon as a zero VAT rate is introduced, bread will become 20% cheaper. This is what those who will implement the measures say. On this topic, the businesses and the State are in complete agreement," Margaritov said.

He said that as of Friday, the price of the most popular fruits and vegetables, such as tomatoes, apples, and cherries, has stabilized and even slightly decreased. "This is characteristic of the season, but it is also due to the good harvests this year," said the Deputy Minister.

Although the Ministry of Economy and Industry, and especially Minister Ninova, draw the attention of Parliament and all decision-makers to the fact that the measures in the update, which will help people and businesses, must be adopted immediately, we have seen the formation of unprincipled majorities, pursuing meaningless causes, Margaritov said, adding that instead of updating the budget, which is the number one topic for people and businesses, it has been postponed for the indefinite future.