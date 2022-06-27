The company United Media has teamed up with the production company Cobra Film, owned by Dragan Bjelogrlić, a notorious Serbian actor, director and producer, for the production of the series "Me, Pink Panther".

The series is based on the novel of the same name by Olivera Ćirković, a former member of the Yugoslav national basketball team, who entered the world of crime and became part of the international criminal group "Pink Panther". After her arrest, she spent eight years in the strictest Greek prisons. In an honest confession, she describes all the characters and events she experienced before and after the arrest.

Bjeloglić's directorial, screenwriting and production engagement in film and TV productions is highly appreciated not only in Serbia but in the whole of Europe. In addition to signing as the creator of the new series, Bjelogrlić will also be the showrunner of the project, while the script will be written by Vuk Ršmović.

So far, United Media and Cobra Film have jointly produced the series Black Sun 2, which was rated on IMDB as the best Serbian series of all time and Branded in Court, as well as the film Chain Reaction about the nuclear accident in Vinča, currently in production.

High-end original series production is the strategic basis for the development of United Media. In the past few years, we have managed to build one of the largest productions in Southeast Europe. Our series are the most watched in the territories where they are broadcast and have been successfully placed on the international market.

We believe that the new series we are working on with Bjeloglić will be a great success. The subject itself is very intriguing and interesting to the public not only in the region, but in the whole of Europe.

The shooting of the new series will start next year at locations in Greece, Serbia, but also in other European cities.

United Media is a leading media company in Southeast Europe, operating in eight countries and owning 6 national broadcasters, 50 pay TV channels, 30 web portals, eight print media and five radio stations.