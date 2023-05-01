Bulgaria's Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev and his family were the target of an assassination attempt, said the Deputy Prosecutor General and director of the National Investigative Service Borislav Sarafov.

At a briefing near the site of the attack he announced that a shrapnel bomb, placed by the side of a road at a bend where cars are slowing, made a crater 3 meters in diameter. The explosion with a force of about 3 kg of TNT equivalent moved the armored car with Geshev to the left and drove numerous shrapnel into the near trees, Sarafov added.

"I am convinced that we will get to the perpetrators. The state cannot afford to allow such incidents. This is an attack on statehood. It sends a signal to the European partners that Bulgaria cannot protect its institutions," Sarafov said.