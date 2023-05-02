Photo: Georgi Dimitrov, NOVA
Ivan Demerdzhiev spoke after a meeting of the secret services
There are suspects in the assassination attempt on Bulgaria's Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev. That was announced by the Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev after a meeting of the secret services on Tuesday.
"We are investigating all possibilities to trace the vehicle's route. No one was injured, the type of the explosive device does not allow to overcome the protection of this specific car," the minister said.
He refused to give more details about the investigation.