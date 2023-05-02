Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikolay Milkov was released by decree of the President Rumen Radev. It was published today in the State Gazette.

With the same decree Ivan Iliev Kondov, who until now was the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was appointed to the position of acting foreign minister.

Milkov was also released from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bulgaria to France and Monaco and from the position of permanent representative of Bulgaria to UNESCO.

Today, President Radev signed a third decree appointing Nikolay Milkov as the permanent representative of Bulgaria in the North Atlantic Council of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) with headquarters in Brussels.