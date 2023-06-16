The Prosecutors’ college of Bulgaria's Supreme Judicial Council elected Borislav Sarafov acting prosecutor general. Eight of the College's members voted “for” the proposal and one was against it.

Sarafov is currently deputy prosecutor general and director of the National Investigation Service.

“I am deeply convinced that the prosecutor’s office must initiate the respective reforms,” Sarafov said after his election. He added that he will propose the dismissal of all the deputy prosecutors general - the team that worked with Ivan Geshev. One of them - Plamena Tsvetanova, has already submitted her resignation from that post.

The appointment of Borislav Sarafov is subject to appeal at the Supreme Court of Cassation within 14 days, but an appeal does not have a suspensive effect.