Conditions are good for hiking in the mountains on Monday, however, there is an avalanche danger in places, the Mountain Rescue Service told BTA on Monday morning.

Due to snowfall, as well as westerly and north-westerly winds, there is significant snow on east, north-east and some south-east slopes. This combined with the rising temperatures leads to increases chances of avalanche, which is why hikers are advised to avoid walking on the mountainside.

Temperatures: 12C at 1,200 m, 7C at 2,000 m.