In meetings with executives from Meta, Clean Energy Buyers Association (CEBA) and IP3 Corporation, Bulgarian Minister of Energy, Zhecho Stankov, discussed projects for the creation of industrial zones oriented towards companies from the digital economy in the region of the Kozloduy NPP.

During his visit to Washington, Stankov pointed out the competitive advantages of the region - proximity to a stable energy source, existing optical connectivity and the water resource from the Danube River, needed to cool the artificial intelligence gigafactories and modern data centers, BTA reports.

The Bulgarian delegation also participated in a roundtable organized by the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) and dedicated to the topic "Critical Energy Infrastructure in Bulgaria: Coordination of Policy, Financing and Technology".

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева