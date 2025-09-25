Kilometer-long queues, frustrated drivers, and hours stuck in traffic. This has been the experience of everyone traveling on the Trakia highway over the past two days. The reason: new repairs on three sections of the motorway.

“The first-class road I-8 from Ihtiman to Vakarel is an alternative to the motorway. However, the section up to the repair works on Trakia has been closed by the Road Infrastructure Agency because it was cut up for patching holes in 2009 and has been left that way ever since", said Ihtiman Deputy Mayor Tony Katsarov. According to him, if it had become a bypass route, at least trucks could have been diverted to I-8, thus easing traffic.

The repairs are between the 24th and 33rd kilometers in the Sofia region, between the 90th and 98th kilometers in the Pazardzhik region, and in the Sliven region - between the 262nd and 273rd kilometers.

Редактор: Калина Петкова