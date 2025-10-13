From Monday to Thursday there will be temporary traffic reorganization on “Trakia” highway. The reason is repair work between kilometers 24 and 33 of the motorway. Four times a day - at 12:00, 14:00, 16:00, and 18:00 - travelers heading towards Sofia will be stopped for 30-40 minutes at the Ihtiman exit.

The idea behind this temporary measure is to allow travelers from the capital to use all three lanes of the opposite carriageway within a 9-kilometer section. According to the Road Infrastructure Agency this will significantly ease traffic and prevent major traffic jams. The rest of the time traffic will flow in one lane in the direction of Plovdiv and two lanes in the direction of Sofia.

