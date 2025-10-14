The Bulgarian Volleyball Federation decided Sofia will host the Eurovolley 2026 matches in Bulgaria. According to the initial plan, the host city was supposed to be Varna.

Our men's national volleyball team will face European champions Poland in Group B of Eurovolley 2026. The other opponents of the “Lions” are North Macedonia, Ukraine, Portugal and Israel.

Bulgaria shares the hosting duties with three other countries - Romania, Finland and Italy. The tournament will take place between September 10 and 27, 2026, and will feature 24 national teams.

