Снимка: Instagram
Калифорнийка сама е усвоила изкуството на макиажа
Гримьорка от Калифорния включва бръмбари и паяци в грима, който прави. Според информацията в профила й в Instagram жената се казва Жасмин и сама е усвоила изкуството на макиажа.
СНИМКИ НА УНИКАЛНИЯ ГРИМ ВИЖТЕ В ГАЛЕРИЯТА НИ
‼️REAL GRASSHOPPERS‼️ SOURCE: @petsmart (dehydrated reptile food) FUN FACTS: Grasshoppers are often colored in a way that camouflages them in their local habitat, green ones in grassy fields, sandy colored in dirt and desert areas. Our modern day grasshoppers descend from ancient ancestors that lived long before the dinosaurs roamed the Earth. 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚 Products Used @sauceboxcosmetics Étude palette. @wetnwildbeauty green and yellow colors from their Brights paint palette. @projektglitter green glitter. @nyxcosmetics glitter primer. Lashes are from Amazon. Grass is from my yard. 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚 #eyeshadow #blueeyes #grass #glitter #glittery #glittermakeup #crazymakeup #outsidethebox #avantgarde #editorial #editorialmakeup #grasshopper #grasshoppers #greenmakeup #haloeye #eyelook #makeupinspo #makeupideas #nature #naturelove #macro #macrophotography #closeup #inspo #ringlight #canont5i #canonphotography #canonrebel
Блогърката е публикувала над 30 снимки на грим с насекоми и членестоноги. Към тях тя пише и факти за използваните същества, пише Лента, цитирана от БТА.
Например, към снимката с цикада Жасмин информира последователите си, че звукът, който издава насекомото, може да бъде чут на разстояние 1,6 километра.
"Това е още един начин за моето себеизразяване като художник. Аз показвам всички тези същества преди всичко от уважение към тях. Разбирам, че смятате, че е груб и сложен за разбиране, но това е вторичен продукт на моето творчество", каза блогърката за проекта си.
Върху него тя е работила около половин година.
‼️REAL BEETLE‼️ Flower Chafer SOURCE: Etsy: Instectartzone 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚 FUN FACTS: Flower chafers are a group of scarab beetles, comprising the subfamily Cetoniinae. Many species are diurnaland visit flowers for pollen and nectar, or to browse on the petals. Some species also feed on fruit. 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚 Products Used @habibilash in Lose My Number. @mehronmakeup in Porto and white. @suvabeauty hydraliner in Fanny Pack. No shadow was used In this look, I wanted to practice blending paint. Fun stuff. 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚 #flowersandmacro #flowerchafer #beetle #greenmakeup #eyeart #facechart #eyelook #insectagram #insectporn #insectart #makeupinspo #makeupart #creativemakeup #nature #phobia #eyeshadow #eyeball #motd #faceart #triggerwarning #facepaint #editorialmakeup #avantgarde #darkart #tattooideas #macrophotography #eyemakeup #falselashes #eotd
За още новини харесайте страницата ни във Facebook ТУК.