The National Assembly approved definitively the reduction of VAT from 20% to 9% for restaurant and catering services, books, baby food, diapers and sanitary items.

COVID-19: The government extended the epidemic situation by 15 days, until the end of June

With the approval of the texts from the act on amendments to the Value Added Tax Act, at second reading, the ruling majority retains the 20% VAT rate for spirits, beer and wine served in restaurants or as part of catering services, as well as for tour operator services.

The reduction in VAT is a temporary measure of support for businesses as a result of the COVID-19 crisis and will be in place until 31 December, 2021.