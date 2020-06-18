Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is arriving on visit to Bulgaria. The first diplomat of the federal republic will meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva.

The talks are expected to focus on economic recovery after the coronavirus crisis, border opening and aid to the EU's neighbours.

The visit comes just a day before a video conference summit of European leaders on the bloc's economic recovery.