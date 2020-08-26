The first section of the new third line of the subway in Sofia, connecting the residential districts of "Hadzhi Dimitar" and "Krasno Selo", starts operating today. The project totals 498 million euros, including national and European funding.

For the safety of passengers on the platforms of the subway stations there are separating transparent doors, synchronized with the movement of the trains. The line will be served by 20 brand new trains with the possibility of unmanned control.

Travelers will also have the opportunity to enter the subway using their bank card. Today, after 14.30, the citizens will be able to use the new section of the Sofia subway free of charge.