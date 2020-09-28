Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev has vetoed some amendments to the Election Code. In his view, the amendments aim to guarantee election victory of the current government and call into question the fairness of the elections.

“Elections are the foundation of any democracy", he said.

In his view, the latest amendments allowing both machine voting and voting with paper ballots make machine voting meaningless. In President Radev’s view, the amendments to the Election Code aim to create chaos and opportunities for manipulations.