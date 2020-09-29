Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov congratulated the new mayors from GERB on their victory at the by-elections. The rulling party won in 9 out of 16 municipalities in the first round.

At a meeting with the mayors on Tuesday Borissov underlined that the focus of Budget 2021 will be on small towns and villages.

“We have given billions for the cities. Now we will build kindergartens and schools in the small towns and villages. We have already built so many kilometres of roads, new factories everywhere, sports halls, playgrounds. That is how we can stop people from leaving the country,” Prime Minister said.