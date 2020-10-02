"You have our support! Citizens can express their opinion at regular parliamentary elections," the President of the European People’s Party Donald Tusk told Bulgaria’s Premier and Chairman of GERB party Boyko Borissov at a meeting in Brussels.

Both politicians agreed Bulgaria’s cabinet has reached important success for its country and for the European integration of the Western Balkans. According to Tusk systematic parties like GERB have the necessary capacity and experience to lead their countries through the crisis.

Tusk congratulated Borissov on GERB's victory at the by-elections. Bulgaria's rulling party and winning in 9 out of 16 municipalities in the first round.