Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister for Public Order and Security and Minister of Defence Krasimir Karakachanov is leaving for a work visit to the United States, the Ministry of Defence announced.

The visit, which will take place from 3 to 10 October 2020, is in the context of the efforts of the two countries to deepen and expand bilateral defence co-operation under the Strategic Partnership Framework adopted by Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and US President Donald Trump in November 2019.

Karakachanov is scheduled to meet with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. The focus of their talks will be the signing of a 10-year Roadmap for Defense Cooperation between the United States and Bulgaria and the plans to modernize the Bulgarian Armed Forces.