The cooperation between Bulgaria and the United States in the spheres of security and defense has been praised at a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Krassimir Karakachanov and Marcus Tommy, Director NATO and European Strategic Affairs to the White House National Security Council. That was Karakachanov's first meetings during his visit to the United States, the Ministry of Defense reported.

Tommy and Karakachanov underlined that the meeting of Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and the US President Donald Trump had a key role in deepening the strategic dialogue between the two countries. Minister Karakachanov handed a personal letter from Borissov to Trump.

The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the importance of co-operation with the USA at the backdrop of increased security risks in the Balkans, the Black Sea region and the Middle East.

Minister Karakachanov also met with representatives of the management of Lockheed Martin, in order to discuss the implementation of the contract for the supply of F-16 aircraft for the Bulgarian Air Force.