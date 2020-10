Three people died and 16 were injured in a severe crash near Lesovo at Bulgaria-Turkey border.

The signal for the collision between a truck and a passenger minibus was received shortly before 6.00 am on Friday morning.

The accident happened after the truck’s driver stopped on the road and the bus hit at its back end. Two of the passengers and the driver of the minibus died on the spot.

The other driver has not been injured and probably he will be detained.