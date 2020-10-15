Bulgaria's MPs rejected the request of BSP and MRF for the early release of Tsveta Karayancheva from the position of President of the National Assembly. A total of 126 MPs voted against the proposal and 97 other supported it.

The BSP and MRF demanded Karayancheva’s resignation on the grounds that she was not fulfilling her duties as parliament speaker, did not know the Constitution and undermined the prestige of the National Assembly.

Speaking in parliamentary hall, Karayancheva rejected the accusations and said that the coalition between BSP and MRF had come to light once again.