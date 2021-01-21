462 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. A total of 8,057 tests were made.

The battle for their lives lost 37 more patients and 4,600 recovered.

1,901 people were vaccinated, bringing the total number of Bulgarians vaccinated against COVID-19 to 24,127.

The active cases in the country are 29,660 and the death toll reaches 8,651.

A total of 3,220 infected people are hospitalized, 327 of them - in intensive care units.