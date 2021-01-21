"Bulgaria will continue to be an important ally of the USA. I am going to work for that," US Ambassador Herro Mustafa said in an interview with Bulgarian National Radio few hours after the inaguration of President Joe Biden in Washington.

"Under the new US administration, transatlantic relations with the EU will become even stronger," the ambassador announced.

"Biden's inaugural address focused on important topics - love, hope, optimism, which is what America stands for. He also said it was democracy's day and I believe in that,” Herro Mustafa added.

Before becoming ambassador to Bulgaria, she was senior adviser on the Middle East to then-Vice President Joe Biden.