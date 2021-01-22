455 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 7,674 tests performed. 6% of the tests have returned positive result, data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal show.

A total of 213,846 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 27,769 active cases. 3,045 patients are being treated in hospitals, 297 of whom in intensive care units.

90 patients have died in the past 24 hours, thus bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 8,741. 2,256 people have recovered in the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total number of recoveries to 177,354.

1,124 people have been inoculated in the past 24 hours. 25,251 Bulgarians have been vaccinated until now.