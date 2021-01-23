Bulgaria’s Prime Minsiter Boyko Borissov has called on this country’s President Rumen Radev to put forward a position on the detention of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"The position of Bulgaria’s cabinet, as well as of the European institutions is clear - we call for his immediate release," said Borissov during an inspection of construction sites in the town of Slivnitsa.

"It is not a question of interfering in the matters of the Russian Federation, but of a democratic process. Anyone who does not like a certain government has the right to say it aloud", added Boyko Borissov.